Delhi IAS aspirants' death: UPSC students continue protest amid heavy rainfall, write to President seeking…

In their letter, the students listed seven demands, including an independent investigation and support for the families affected.

A group of civil services aspirants protesting at Old Rajinder Nagar wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, requesting an independent inquiry into the death of three students in a flooded basement of a coaching centre building.

VIDEO | Students continue to protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area amid heavy #rainfall over the deaths of three civil services aspirants. On July 27, three students lost their lives due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute in the area. pic.twitter.com/Dp8OuUGNQt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2024

The three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain on July 27.

Water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement where a library was set up.

The students said in the letter to the president, "We request a top-level, independent investigation to identify the failures of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other concerned authorities in preventing and managing urban flooding in Old Rajinder Nagar."

"We demand accountability from senior officials responsible for maintaining drainage and sewage systems," they added.

They also demanded measures for public safety, support for the families affected, guidelines for coaching institutes and affordable libraries.

"An immediate review and improvement of disaster mitigation infrastructure and emergency response protocols in educational institutions and densely populated areas in Delhi. Provision of adequate support and compensation for the families of the deceased students and survivors affected by the incident," the students said in the letter.

"Establish guidelines for operating coaching institutes, including regulations on PG (paying guest) rentals and a cap on charges. The government should provide libraries with minimum fees affordable for aspiring students to ensure they have a safe and conducive environment for their studies," they added.

Comprehensive urban planning is also among their demands.

