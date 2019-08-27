Delhi-Hyderabad Indigo flight makes emergency landing after signs of smoke in cockpit

The flight 6E 6649 (NEO) from DEL-HYD, was declared an emergency to expedite landing following the alarm which signalled signs of smoke.

A Hyderabad-bound Indigo aircraft from Delhi had to make an emergency landing as a measure of caution on Tuesday after the pilots perceived signs of smoke in the cockpit during the descent, reported news agencies.

The flight 6E 6649 (NEO) from DEL-HYD, was declared an emergency to expedite landing following the alarm which signalled signs of smoke.

IndiGo: In relation to our flight 6E 6649 (NEO) from DEL-HYD, the pilots perceived signs of smoke in the cockpit during descent and as a measure of caution, declared emergency to expedite landing. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/RDgq2K41Hp — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

After the landing, an inspection was carried out by the engineering team who confirmed that the engine functionalities and parameters were functioning normally. The cause for the smokes was identified as a malfunction in exhaust fan of the aircraft's air conditioning system. The airlines said that the steps were being taken to return the aircraft to complete functionality after replacing the faulty component.

IndiGo: After landing, inspection was carried out by engineering team who confirmed that engine functionalities¶meters were fine. Cause identified as malfunctioning of air conditioning system’s exhaust fan. Component will be replaced&aircraft will be back in operation shortly https://t.co/nUKkoLwhC3 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

This is the second incident in a week to hit Indigo's flight operations due to a fault in the machinery. Earlier this week, an Indigo aircraft faced a delay in take-off from Nagpur due to a 'serious error', news agency ANI had reported.