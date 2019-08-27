Headlines

Delhi-Hyderabad Indigo flight makes emergency landing after signs of smoke in cockpit

The flight 6E 6649 (NEO) from DEL-HYD, was declared an emergency to expedite landing following the alarm which signalled signs of smoke.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 09:48 PM IST

A Hyderabad-bound Indigo aircraft from Delhi had to make an emergency landing as a measure of caution on Tuesday after the pilots perceived signs of smoke in the cockpit during the descent, reported news agencies.

The flight 6E 6649 (NEO) from DEL-HYD, was declared an emergency to expedite landing following the alarm which signalled signs of smoke.

 

 

After the landing,  an inspection was carried out by the engineering team who confirmed that the engine functionalities and parameters were functioning normally. The cause for the smokes was identified as a malfunction in exhaust fan of the aircraft's air conditioning system. The airlines said that the steps were being taken to return the aircraft to complete functionality after replacing the faulty component.

 

 

This is the second incident in a week to hit Indigo's flight operations due to a fault in the machinery. Earlier this week, an Indigo aircraft faced a delay in take-off from Nagpur due to a 'serious error', news agency ANI had reported.

