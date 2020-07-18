Delhi: Human trafficker Sonu Punjaban attempts suicide in Tihar Jail, admitted to hospital

A notorious human trafficker Sonu Punjaban who was convicted in a case of human trafficking, and prostitution by Delhi court, on Sunday attempted suicide by consuming poison.

She was immediately rushed to Deen Dayal hospital after the incident. The doctors stated that she was out of danger.

She was notorious for running a prostitution racket in Delhi. She, along with her associate Sandeep Bedwal were convicted in a case of kidnapping, human trafficking a girl

The court is yet to pronounce a sentence for her and her associate.

The information given out by the police reveals that the girl, who was a minor at the time, fell in love with Sandeep, who took her to a house in Laxmi Nagar on the pretext of marriage and then proceeded to rape her in September 2009. After the incident, he sold the victim to a person who goes by the name of 'Seema Aunty'.

'Seema Aunty' forced the victim into a flesh trade operation, who sold her to once to convict Sonu Punjaban. In the victim's testimony, it was revealed that she used to administer drugs such as proxyvon and alprex tablets and also injected drugs to the victim so that the body of the victim becomes more suitable for Punjaban's customers.

Punjaban was convicted under various charges dealing with kidnapping, etc of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant Sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act dealing with prostitution. Bedwal was also convicted under several sections of the IPC, including rape and kidnapping.

The victim narrated the incident to Najafgarh police station on February 9, 2014.