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Delhi House Collapse: How many people were killed? Students allege many more died than reported

Protest erupts in Satya Niketan after PG building collapse, as students question official figures and vacate the area amid demolition of unsafe structures.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

Delhi House Collapse: How many people were killed? Students allege many more died than reported
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More than 150 Delhi University students initiated an indefinite protest on September 8, demanding accountability for students missing after the collapse of the Satya Niketan building, which occurred on September 6 and resulted in seven deaths and five injuries. Following the incident, many students are leaving their PG accommodations due to ongoing demolition efforts.

Protest over death toll

The death toll is allegedly underreported, according to students. According to them, at least three or four pupils are missing. "There are at least three to four students who are currently unaccounted for. Their parents visited AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals and did not find their children there," said Unnayan, an AISA representative.

Protesters expressed concerns that an unevacuated basement of the collapsed building may still trap labourers inside. They reported families being denied access to AIIMS Trauma Centre, leading to confusion. Their demands include Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family, safety audits of all PG accommodations, imprisonment for responsible parties and provision of hostel facilities for students.

Also read: What happened that 1.55 crore students dropped out of school in 3 years? Gloomy picture of education system emerges from TISS report

Students vacate PGs

After the collapse, MCD initiated the evacuation of unsafe and illegal structures, while police secured the site. Satya Niketan lanes, typically bustling, are now filled with students leaving, as they reported that PGs with four or more floors are prioritised for potential demolition. Some students who were away sent relatives to collect belongings. One relative said, "My niece got admission to Maitreyi College a month ago. Her parents are in Guwahati, so I came to take her things back."

The Supreme Court is currently considering pan-India safety standards for student accommodation. Chief Minister Gupta met injured students at AIIMS and promised assistance. Many also claimed that PG owners failed to return security deposits or rent.

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