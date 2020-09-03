Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs allowed to serve liquor from September 9 after LG's nod

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the Arvind Kejriwal government's proposal to allow hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital have to serve liquor from September 9 while complying with the Centre’s social distancing norms to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to sources. They said bars and pubs in Delhi have been allowed to open on a trial basis from September 9 to 30.

The Delhi government sources, however, said that the owners of hotels, restaurants and clubs will have to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government. A formal order will be issued by the Delhi government after LG Baijal’s clearance to the suggestion for opening bars from September 9.

“The authorities have allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to service liquor from September 9,” a Delhi government source said.

On its part, the Delhi government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for these establishments to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocols.

Generic preventive measures

(A) Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential andhealth purposes. Hotel management to advise accordingly.

(B) The generic measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all (staff andguests) in these places at all times.

These include:

1. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

2. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

3. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

4. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

5. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexedelbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

6. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

7. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

8. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all