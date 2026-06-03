Delhi Hotel Fire tragedy: Who is Lavkesh Bajaj? Owner of Malviya Nagar B&B arrested hours after lookout notice issued

Malviya Nagar Hote fire incident: Owner of Flourish Stay B&B, Lavkesh Bajaj, is now in police custody after Delhi Police arrested him in the firing incident case in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, officials said.

Malviya Nagar Hote fire incident: Owner of Flourish Stay B&B, Lavkesh Bajaj, is now in police custody after Delhi Police arrested him in the firing incident case in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, officials said.

Bajaj's arrest came hours after the blaze engulfed the Flourish Stay hotel in the congested Hauz Rani area in South Delhi. Police had earlier issued a look out circular (LOC) against Bjaja and his wife, and launched an operation to trace them.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said, "The owner of the hotel has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj. According to sources, three partners are involved in the operation of the hotel. It is reported that these partners also own several other hotels and guest houses in Delhi. The police and other investigative agencies are examining aspects related to the hotel's ownership, operations, and safety standards."