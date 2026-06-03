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Delhi Hotel Fire Tragedy: Approved for 6 rooms, built 25 | Key Facts

A hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar caught fire in which at least 21 people have been killed on Wednesday morning, mostly foreigners. Despite B&B license, the hotel operated 25 rooms which exceeded its permission.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 02:40 PM IST

Delhi Hotel Fire Tragedy: Approved for 6 rooms, built 25 | Key Facts
A hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar caught fire killing 21 people
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A hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar caught fire in which at least 21 people have been killed on Wednesday morning, mostly foreigners. The hotel has reportedly flouted norms and the incident seems to be a case of criminal negligence, official lapses and more. According to NDTV, the Delhi government granted it a license under Bed and breakfast scheme according to which it was allowed only 6 rooms but the hotel turned into a luxurious stay and operated with 25 rooms.  

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