22-year-old woman alleged gangrape by colleagues after late-night party at cafe in Delhi's Preet Vihar. Police arrested 3, including 2 women. FIR filed against 6.

A 22-year-old woman has claimed that she was gangraped by two men following a late-night party at a cafe in Delhi's Preet Vihar area. Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the case, while three other accused are currently on the run.

According to police, the survivor and the accused worked at Cafe 8, located in Cross River Mall in Karkardooma.

Party continued after cafe closing time

On Monday night, eight people, including the survivor, gathered at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar for a party.

The cafe usually shuts at 11.30 pm, but one of the employees reportedly had the keys and the group reopened the establishment late at night to continue partying.

The group allegedly consumed alcohol and left the cafe at around 3.30 am. Shortly afterwards, the woman alleged that two men had gangraped her, while their other colleagues supported them.

FIR against 6, 3 arrested

Police have registered an FIR against six people, including four men and two women. Three accused, including two women, have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining three.

The survivor's statement is currently being recorded at the police station. Her statement will also be recorded before a magistrate.

What CCTV footage shows

According to preliminary information, the woman did not approach the police immediately after the alleged incident. CCTV footage reportedly shows her leaving in a vehicle with a male friend and two other women.

She subsequently reached the police station at around 5.45 am on Tuesday and lodged a complaint.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, examine CCTV footage from the cafe and surrounding areas, and trace the absconding accused.