INDIA

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

A 12-year-old boy was found dead with severe injuries in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park. Police suspect his stepfather, Wajid Khan, in the murder. The boy’s mother received a disturbing video showing her son injured before his death. Investigations are ongoing, with Khan believed to be on the run.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death
A 12-year-old boy was discovered dead with severe injuries in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi on Friday morning, sparking a police investigation that now points to the boy’s stepfather as the prime suspect. The case has left the family in shock and devastation.

Gruesome Discovery and Disturbing Video

The boy’s mother received a chilling video on Friday morning from an unknown phone number. The footage allegedly showed her son, badly injured and in distress, which caused her to faint in horror. By the time police were alerted around 9:50 am, the boy, a Class 7 student, was found unconscious near the Shastri Park chowk loop.

Despite being rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Authorities noted that the boy had multiple injuries, including visible wounds to his head and eyes, suggesting a violent assault. A forensic examination is being conducted to gather more evidence.

Timeline of Events

The victim had gone out to play the previous evening after school but failed to return home, prompting a sleepless night of searching by his family. According to police, the boy and his younger brother were dropped off at their residence around 6:30 pm on Thursday by their stepfather, Wajid Khan, a 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver. Khan has since gone missing, and authorities suspect he is on the run.

Troubled Family Background

Relatives revealed that the boy’s mother, who remarried Khan in 2020 after the death of her first husband in 2019, had been facing mounting tensions at home. Rashid, the boy’s brother-in-law, explained that while the initial phase of the marriage seemed normal, Khan began to show resentment towards the children from his wife’s first marriage, especially after they returned home from a hostel in Daryaganj.

'Disputes had become frequent between them,' Rashid said. 'Khan would often question why the boys were back home. This caused a lot of stress in the household.'

Investigation and Police Actions

A murder case under section 103(1) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed, and police are continuing their investigation into the boy’s death. Forensic teams have already collected samples and evidence from the scene for analysis. The boy's body was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem examination.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to locate Khan, who is believed to be hiding after the incident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
