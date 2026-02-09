Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty locks in 150 points gain; PSU banks lead rally
Bomb threat to 9 Delhi schools, Bomb squad deployed
Pakistan's sectarian time bomb: ISKP, Shia Bloodbath, ISI and army's role, how can they harm India?
Delhi-NCR's air quality slips into 'poor' category, AQI stands at 206; Check area-wise pollution level
Iran pledges to continue uranium enrichment despite US military escalation, says, 'No one has right to dictate'
Delhi HORROR: Two men, one woman bodies found inside parked car on Peeragarhi flyover; suicide by poisoning suspected; who were the victims?
India, Canada agree on joint 'workplan' to strengthen national security ties after NSA-level talks: MEA
Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway to get industrial corridor, farmers to lease land, check details
Massive explosion in biotechnology company at China’s Shanxi Province, 8 killed after trapped in Debris; what was the cause?
Eight dead in explosion at Shanxi Biotech facility, triggers investigation
INDIA
The bodies of two men and a woman were found inside a car on the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The car was parked at the service lane for hours, before passerby noticed. The death is suspected to be mass suicide by poisoning, as no visible external injuries found.
The bodies of two men and a woman were found inside a car on the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The car was parked at the service lane for hours, before passerby noticed. The death is suspected to be mass suicide by poisoning, as no visible external injuries found, as per investigators.
The victims have been identified as Randhir (76) who was the car owner, Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40). Both man were residents of Baprola village, while the woman was from Jahangirpuri. The two men knew each other. However, the woman’s link to the two men is still unknown.
As per reports, Police received a PCR call at around 3.50pm after passing motorists noticed a Tata Tiago car parked on the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover. The occupants were motionless and not responding. The team rushed to the spot , broke the windows and found three bodies inside.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said, “When we checked, the occupants were not responding. We had to break open the car, following which it was confirmed that all three had died,” he said.
As per Police, the preliminary investigation reveals there were no visible injuries on any of the bodies and no signs suggesting robbery or the involvement of an external person. However, now CCTV footage and traffic camera recordings are being scanned. All three bodies are sent for post-mortem examination to a hospital.