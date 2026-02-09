FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INDIA

Delhi HORROR: Two men, one woman bodies found inside parked car on Peeragarhi flyover; suicide by poisoning suspected; who were the victims?

The bodies of two men and a woman were found inside a car on the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The car was parked at the service lane for hours, before passerby noticed. The death is suspected to be mass suicide by poisoning, as no visible external injuries found.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 07:53 AM IST

Delhi HORROR: Two men, one woman bodies found inside parked car on Peeragarhi flyover; suicide by poisoning suspected; who were the victims?
The bodies of two men and a woman were found inside a car on the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The car was parked at the service lane for hours, before passerby noticed. The death is suspected to be mass suicide by poisoning, as no visible external injuries found, as per investigators.

Who were the victims?

The victims have been identified as Randhir (76) who was the car owner, Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40). Both man were residents of Baprola village, while the woman was from Jahangirpuri. The two men knew each other. However, the woman’s link to the two men is still unknown.

Here’s what happened

As per reports, Police received a PCR call at around 3.50pm after passing motorists noticed a Tata Tiago car parked on the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover. The occupants were motionless and not responding. The team rushed to the spot , broke the windows and found three bodies inside.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said, “When we checked, the occupants were not responding. We had to break open the car, following which it was confirmed that all three had died,” he said.

As per Police, the preliminary investigation reveals there were no visible injuries on any of the bodies and no signs suggesting robbery or the involvement of an external person. However, now  CCTV footage and traffic camera recordings are being scanned. All three bodies are sent for post-mortem examination to a hospital.

