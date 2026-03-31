Delhi Horror: Man kills wife with mini LPG cylinder in Pul Prahladpur, investigation underway

A woman, Poonam, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Suresh, in South Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area. He struck her with a mini LPG cylinder after a domestic dispute.

In a horrifying incident in South Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute. The accused, identified as Suresh, is said to have struck his wife, Poonam, on the head with a mini LPG cylinder, causing her immediate death. The tragic event occurred at around 9:30 PM on March 29.

Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly

The couple, who had recently moved into a DDA housing complex a month prior, were reportedly involved in a heated argument that escalated into violence. Poonam’s husband, Suresh, allegedly killed her out of suspicion, according to neighbours who heard the woman's screams before rushing to the scene.

Upon arrival, neighbours found the door locked from the inside. They forced it open with the help of the landlord, only to discover a gruesome scene. Poonam’s body lay on the floor, with an LPG cylinder nearby. Her husband, Suresh, was found sitting next to the body, holding their infant child in his lap.

Victim’s Family and the Disturbing Scene

Poonam and Suresh had two children. One of them lives with their grandmother, while the 18-month-old infant was present in the house during the murder. Neighbours reported that the dispute was driven by extreme suspicion, although the exact cause remains unclear.

Police arrived at the scene and quickly apprehended Suresh. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was likely not premeditated, but this will be determined as further inquiries progress. The Delhi Police have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the precise motive behind the crime.

Similar Domestic Tragedies in the Region

This tragic killing is not an isolated incident in the National Capital Region (NCR). Earlier in March, Delhi Police arrested Munchun Kewat, a vegetable vendor, for the brutal murder of his wife and three children in Samaypur Badli. Kewat, who was caught in Rajasthan, initially claimed the murders were prompted by financial troubles and threats from a moneylender. However, investigations are still ongoing to verify these claims.

Ongoing Investigation

In the Pul Prahladpur case, the forensic team is working to process evidence, and police have dispatched a team to Bihar to verify Kewat's statements in the Samaypur Badli case. Investigators are also looking into whether the crime in Pul Prahladpur was a result of long-standing issues or a sudden burst of violence triggered by suspicion.

This case further highlights the rising number of domestic violence-related deaths in Delhi and the surrounding areas, prompting calls for better awareness and intervention.