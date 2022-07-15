Search icon
Delhi Horror: Class 10 student gangraped in moving car, friend and two others arrested

One of the accused is a friend of the victim and the incident took place on July 6 when the girl went for a joyride with him and his two friends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Representational Image

The Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her. The girl, a Class 10 student, was gangraped inside the moving car, the police said. 

Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the accused is her friend and the incident took place on July 6 when the girl went for a joyride with him and his two friends. 

Police said an FIR has been registered and the three accused – all private taxi drivers – have been arrested. 

The police identified the accused as Mohammed Aarif (23), Manoj Kumar (25) and Rupesh Kumar (35). “We have recorded her statement under section 164 of CrPc and further investigation is on,” said DCP (South West district) Manoj C.

The police said that the girl’s father called them from a hospital around 4 am on July 8, informing about the incident. 

The victim’s father said that his daughter went for a ride with the three men in a car at around 8:30 pm on July 6 and came back at around 7 am on July 7, after which she narrated her ordeal. 

“The girl was taken late at night to the hospital and on examination through a counsellor, she revealed that two known men, who had met her on July 6, offered her a joyride in their WagonR car. They bought liquor and all four consumed liquor. They then went with the girl to an isolated place where two men raped her inside the car. She was medically examined and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the IPC,” DCP Manoj was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

In her statement, the girl alleged that the accused spiked her drink and took her to an isolated place in the car. The accused took turns to rape her and also beat her up as the car was being driven from Vasant Kunj to Ghaziabad in neihgbouring Uttar Pradesh. 

