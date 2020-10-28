Delhi Horror: After shooting man dead, killer takes pictures

In a horrific incident, a man was shot dead in the Mohan Garden area of the national capital. What was even more shocking is that the accused clicked photographs of the murder.

The incident took place on October 22, 2020, and was recorded in the CCTV camera located near the Nawada Housing Complex in Uttam Nagar, which is close to the crime scene.

The CCTV camera footage clearly shows the accused firing at the man from point-blank range. Three bullets were fired by him after which he clicked photographs of the murder by his phone.

Pawan Gahlot the accused in the case has been arrested by the Delhi police. While confessing his crime Gahlot said he committed the murder to avenge his brother's death

An FIR was registered by the police at the Mohan Garden station based on an eyewitness statement. According to the eyewitness, Praveen Gahlot (Pawan's brother) was murdered by a person named Vikas Dalal in May 2019 who died in the cross-firing by the police.

Dalal was an associate of Pradeep Solanki, who had a link with deceased Vikas Mehta. Pawan Gahlot, therefore, suspected Vikas Mehta of being involved in the conspiracy of killing his brother. Pawan wanted to avenge his brother Praveen Gahlot's death and took the extreme step of murdering Vikas on October 22.

