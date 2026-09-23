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Delhi Horror After Crime Against Women In Gurugram: Two bikers chase woman, push her off scooter

Delhi Horror: Woman pushed off scooty by 2 bikers after being chased

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Delhi Horror After Crime Against Women In Gurugram: Two bikers chase woman, push her off scooter

Two bike-borne men allegedly chased, harassed and pushed a 21-year-old woman off her scooty in Delhi's Hauz Khas on Sept 11 midnight. She suffered severe injuries.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 12:04 PM IST

Delhi Horror After Crime Against Women In Gurugram: Two bikers chase woman, push her off scooter
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A 21-year-old design student was allegedly chased and pushed off her scooty by two men on a bike in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area. She suffered serious injuries and has been advised to undergo plastic surgery. Police have filed an FIR and are searching for the accused.

Two men chased and harassed her near Panchsheel Park

The incident took place between September 11 and 12 at midnight. The victim, Gauri Kashyap from Nainital, was on her way back to Kalkaji from her internship in Saket. She told police that two men in their twenties were following her on motorcycles near the Panchsheel Park Metro station. They allegedly passed remarks and teased her. She tried to speed up, but they came close and hit her scooty with their bike. She lost control, fell and skidded 100 to 150 meters on a road full of stones and gravel, suffering deep cuts and injuries on her face, arms and legs.

Taken to hospital, police first thought it was an accident

When two men on a different scooter noticed her, they assisted her. She shared her current location with coworkers and called a Blinkit ambulance. After being brought to Max Hospital in Saket, she was subsequently moved to Medanta Hospital in Noida. On September 12 at around one in the morning, police received a PCR call, but no one was present. The case was initially handled as a traffic accident. On September 15, her friends and attorney filed a formal complaint.

Also read: IIT Bombay Suicide Case: CCTV shows professor questioning Sahil Wakode, taking him aside during exam

FIR filed; CCTV footage being checked

Police have now registered an FIR against two unidentified men under BNS sections for stalking, harassment and causing grievous injury. Police are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas, but the exact spot reportedly has no camera. The accused are yet to be traced. The incident has again raised concerns over women’s safety on Delhi roads at night.

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