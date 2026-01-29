FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Horror: 6-year-old girl gang-raped by 3 minors in Bhajanpura, protests errupts; Investigation underway

According to the police, the girl's family reported the matter on January 18, saying that their daughter had been sexually assaulted by the three minors. The accused, who live in the same locality, allegedly lured the girl to a building and committed the heinous crime.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Delhi Horror: 6-year-old girl gang-raped by 3 minors in Bhajanpura, protests errupts; Investigation underway
Representational image
A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, all under the age of 15, in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, sparking widespread outrage and protests. The incident occurred on January 18, and the police took immediate action, detaining the three accused - aged 13, 14, and 15 years old.

What exactly happened?

According to the police, the girl's family reported the matter on January 18, saying that their daughter had been sexually assaulted by the three minors. The accused, who live in the same locality, allegedly lured the girl to a building and committed the heinous crime.

The girl's mother recounted the harrowing ordeal, saying, "She came home covered in blood. When I asked her, she first said she had fallen, but there were no injuries on any other part of her body. On questioning further, she told me what had been done to her".

Investigation underway

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The three accused have been detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Senior police officer Ashish Mishra stated that the accused work in a factory and are being interrogated. The police are also checking CCTV footage of the area to gather evidence.

Protests erupt in Bhajanpura

Residents of Bhajanpura have been holding street protests for the last four days, alleging a slow probe in the case. The girl's mother demanded strict punishment for the accused, saying, "The mother of one of the accused handed her son over to the police herself after seeing my daughter's condition. I want strict punishment for all those responsible".

Meanwhile, the six-year-old girl was sent for a medical test, and her statement was recorded. She is currently receiving counselling and care. The police said the girl's condition is stable, but she is still traumatized by the incident 

