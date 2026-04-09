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Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway

A 35-year-old woman was murdered in Delhi’s Mangolpuri and her body hidden in a bed box at a PG accommodation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 09:28 AM IST

Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway
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A shocking murder case has emerged from outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, where a 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a bed storage box at a paying guest (PG) accommodation. Police have arrested three individuals, including the woman’s 22-year-old alleged partner, in connection with the crime.

Body Discovered Inside Bed Box

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when the owner of the PG facility returned to his room in the Patthar Market locality. According to police, the room had been temporarily handed over to the accused, who requested privacy to meet a woman. Upon returning around 7 pm, the owner found the door unlocked and noticed something unusual, a human leg sticking out of the bed box.

Alarmed, he immediately checked and discovered the woman’s body concealed inside. Authorities were informed, and a police team quickly reached the scene. Initial examination revealed injuries on the woman’s forehead along with clear signs of strangulation.

Motive Linked to Dispute

Investigators revealed that the victim, a domestic worker and resident of Mangolpuri, was in a relationship with the main accused, who operated a poultry shop in the same area. On the afternoon of the incident, the two reportedly went to the PG room together, where they were later joined by the accused’s uncle and another associate.

According to police findings, an argument broke out between the woman and the accused. The dispute allegedly escalated after she refused to engage in physical relations with the two older men present. In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly overpowered her, restrained her, and suffocated her before strangling her to death.

Accused Attempted to Conceal Crime

After the murder, the accused reportedly hid the body inside the bed box in an attempt to avoid detection. Police stated that the uncle and his associate stood guard outside during the incident and later assisted the accused in fleeing the location.

However, their attempt to evade law enforcement was short-lived. All three suspects were apprehended within a day of the crime.

Case Registered, Investigation Ongoing

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of murder and destruction of evidence. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to establish further details.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, focusing on gathering forensic evidence and recording statements to build a strong prosecution.

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