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Delhi Horror: 3 fake cop who allegedly gang-raped 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir arrested; POCSO case registered

The accused, aged 25 to 30 years, allegedly approached the two in the park and said they were from the police.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Delhi Horror: 3 fake cop who allegedly gang-raped 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir arrested; POCSO case registered
Delhi police at the encounter spot (Photo/ANI)
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Three men who pretended to be policemen allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl after approaching her and a 17-year-old boy accompanying her at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple on Monday evening, Delhi Police said. The duo was allegedly threatened before the girl was sexually assaulted inside the park.

However, police have arrested all three accused. According to the complaint filed, the girl from Delhi had gone to Kalkaji Temple with her male friend, also 17, around 7 pm on Monday. After completing their prayers, they headed to Astha Kunj Park at around 7.30 pm, police said.

The accused, aged 25 to 30 years, allegedly approached the two in the park and said they were from the police. 

One of three accused identified 

One of the three accused in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir has been identified as Asif. 

As per news agency PTI, Asif was arrested following an encounter with police in southeast Delhi, after which crime and FSL teams were called to the spot for further proceedings.

He is among the three men who allegedly impersonated cops, threatened the minor and her friend, and gang-raped her.

What exactly happened?

The girl has told police in her account that the men then intimidated her and her friend.

According to information cited by ANI, Delhi Police said the survivor alleged that one of the accused held her friend while all three allegedly raped her.

As per news agency PTI, the alleged incident took place in the park linking Kalkaji Mandir and ISKCON Temple.

A PCR call regarding the alleged rape came in at about 8.45 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Police register case under POCSO

In connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor by three persons near Kalkaji Mandir, Delhi Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The case was registered at Amar Colony Police Station under Sections 70(2), 61(2), 115(2) and 351(3) of the BNS, read with Sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act.

The forensic team also collected evidence from the encounter site after Asif was caught following a brief exchange of fire with police.

How cops tracked down the accused

According to police, when Asif was intercepted, he allegedly opened fire at the police team and fired three rounds. Despite being directed to surrender, he allegedly continued firing.

During the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Rajesh. In self-defence, the police officer fired two rounds, one of which hit Asif in his right leg, police said.

The injured accused was immediately shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The Crime Team and FSL Team were called to the encounter spot, and necessary legal proceedings are being undertaken

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