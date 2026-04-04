Delhi Horror: 24-year-old stalker stabs minor girl, dies in suspected LPG blast in Shahdara

A teenage girl was critically injured after being stabbed by a 24-year-old neighbour in Delhi’s Shahdara.

A teenage girl was left critically injured after being stabbed multiple times by a 24-year-old man in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday evening. Police said the victim, believed to be around 16–17 years old, is currently undergoing treatment in hospital and remains unfit to give a statement.

The incident occurred in Old Seemapuri, where both the accused and the victim lived as neighbours. Preliminary findings suggest the man had allegedly been harassing the girl for some time prior to the attack.

Suspected Motive Under Investigation

According to police sources, initial inquiries with family members and neighbours indicate that the two knew each other well and may have shared a personal relationship. Authorities are examining whether the attack was triggered by a rejected proposal or a dispute between the two.

A senior officer noted that statements from both individuals are not yet available, making it difficult to establish a clear motive. Investigators are relying on accounts from those close to them to piece together the sequence of events.

Sequence of Events

Police said the stabbing took place at around 5:30 pm, during which the girl sustained multiple injuries. She was quickly taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for emergency treatment.

Roughly an hour later, at around 6:20 pm, authorities received reports of a blast at a house in C Block, Seemapuri. When police reached the spot, they discovered the charred body of a man inside the residence.

Officials later identified him as the same individual suspected in the stabbing case.

Blast and Death Under Scrutiny

Investigators believe the man may have died by suicide after returning home. Preliminary evidence suggests he could have deliberately caused an explosion by leaving an LPG cylinder open and igniting it using a lighter. His body was found near the kitchen area, and the house was locked from inside.

However, police have stated that all possible angles are being examined, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report.

Ongoing Probe

Authorities have registered a case of attempted murder in connection with the attack on the girl. The families of both individuals are being questioned as part of the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about stalking and violence, as police continue to gather evidence to establish a clear timeline and motive behind the tragic events.