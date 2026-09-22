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Delhi Horror: 17-year-old allegedly gang-raped by 3 men posing as police officer near Kalkaji Mandir; One held

According to the complaint, she visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend at around 7 pm on Monday and later went for a walk towards the park area behind it.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 08:41 AM IST

Delhi Horror: 17-year-old allegedly gang-raped by 3 men posing as police officer near Kalkaji Mandir; One held
Delhi police team at the encounter spot (Photo/ANI)
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A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a forested park area behind Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, with the accused allegedly claiming to be police personnel, according to a complaint registered in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, she visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend at around 7 pm on Monday and later went for a walk towards the park area behind it.

What exactly happened?

At around 7:30 pm, three men, aged around 25-30 years, allegedly approached them and threatened them.  

A PCR call regarding the alleged rape at the park connecting Kalkaji Mandir and ISKCON Temple was received at around 8.45 pm, following which a police team reached the spot, police said.

Police launches investigation

One of the accused allegedly restrained the girl's friend, following which the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor in turns.

One of the accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with police, Delhi Police officials said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the park and nearby areas to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events. Efforts are also underway to trace people who were present in and around the park at the time. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, including the POCSO Act, and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, police said.

Delhi Police are conducting further investigation into the matter, while efforts are underway to trace the other accused.

Similar incident reported

The incident came days after another alleged gang rape of a minor in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on September 13, after police found her body in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Kushak Road.

Delhi Police arrested four persons, including three juveniles, in connection with the case after analysing footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and tracing a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime.

Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta on Sunday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the national capital and assured the victim's family of legal aid, counselling and judicial assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta described the incident as “painful and worrying” and said the Delhi Commission for Women was concerned about preventing such incidents.

“These incidents are extremely painful and worrying. The Delhi Commission for Women is certainly concerned about preventing such incidents,” she said.Gupta, who met with the victim's family earlier, said the family was going through mental anguish and was in a vulnerable condition. She assured them that the Commission would extend all possible support during the difficult period.

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