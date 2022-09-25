Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts

Representational Image

Four individuals reportedly raped a 12-year-old child in New Delhi. The minor boy was also beaten with sticks and left for dead, according to reports.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident and said, “In Delhi, not even boys are safe.”

Swati Paliwal said the women’s panel has taken cognizance of the incident and filed an FIR with the Delhi Police.

दिल्ली में लड़की तो क्या लड़के भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। एक 12 साल के लड़के के साथ 4 लोगों ने बुरी तरह से रेप किया और डंडों से पीटकर अधमरी हालत में छोड़कर चले गए। हमारी टीम ने मामले में FIR दर्ज करवाई। 1 आरोपी गिरफ़्तार, 3 अब भी फ़रार, दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/tXrqK7xkwm — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 25, 2022



The DCW chief demanded a detailed action report taken by the Delhi police along with the copy of FIR by September 28.

“In Delhi, let alone girls, even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team registered an FIR in the matter,” Swati Paliwal said.

The boy informed his parents about the horrific incident on 22 September. The parents immediately informed the Delhi Police. The boy has been admitted to the hospital and is in a very critical condition.

