Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts

The boy has been admitted to a hospital in very critical condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
Representational Image

Four individuals reportedly raped a 12-year-old child in New Delhi. The minor boy was also beaten with sticks and left for dead, according to reports.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident and said, “In Delhi, not even boys are safe.”

Swati Paliwal said the women’s panel has taken cognizance of the incident and filed an FIR with the Delhi Police.

 


The DCW chief demanded a detailed action report taken by the Delhi police along with the copy of FIR by September 28.

“In Delhi, let alone girls, even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team registered an FIR in the matter,” Swati Paliwal said.

The boy informed his parents about the horrific incident on 22 September. The parents immediately informed the Delhi Police. The boy has been admitted to the hospital and is in a very critical condition.

READ| Andhra Pradesh: Doctor, 2 children killed after fire breaks out at newly constructed hospital building in Tirupati

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.