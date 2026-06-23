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Delhi Horror: 11-year-old girl kidnapped from foothpath, raped, killed near Gurugram forest

The police said, they received a PCR call on Monday, at around 5 am, informing them about the girl’s abduction.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Delhi Horror: 11-year-old girl kidnapped from foothpath, raped, killed near Gurugram forest
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A 11-year-old girl kidnapped from South Delhi's Mehrauli area, after which she was allegedly raped and murdered in a Gurugram forest.

The police said, they received a PCR call on Monday, at around 5 am, informing them about the girl’s abduction.

“We are not sure about the sequence of events. However, it is suspected that the accused later decided to drop the minor back to Mehrauli area but after seeing police, he fled with her”, a senior police official said.

The police further added, “The girl was alive but he later took her to the forest area in Mehrauli and strangled her to death."

Police arrests accused

Meanwhile, after complaint was registered, police teams launched an investigation and began tracking the accused. While investigating, the police came across information pointing to a suspicious taxi driver.

Within four hours, the accused was taken into custody by police and has been identified as 25-year-old Bablu, an app-based cab driver.

Accused confessed crime

During police questioning, the accused told police he had committed the crime.

The accused said, he had kidnapped the girl from a footpath near CDR Chowk in the Mehrauli area. He then took her towards Gurugram, where she was raped.

The police recovered the girl's body based on the information provided by the accused.

Legal proceedings underway

According to the police, legal action in the case is already in progress and the harshest measures permitted will be pursued against the accused. 

The victim’s family, who are originally from Bihar, had been staying in a rented house, but after losing that accommodation they started living on the footpath.

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