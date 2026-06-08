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Delhi HC slams Centre over planned takeover of Polo Ground, Gymkhana Club: 'We will all suffocate and die'

Hearing a petition filed by the polo association against an eviction notice for the 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna remarked that Delhi was already struggling with pollution and a loss of open spaces.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Delhi HC slams Centre over planned takeover of Polo Ground, Gymkhana Club: 'We will all suffocate and die'
The Delhi High Court (Photo: ANI).
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The Delhi High Court on Monday (June 8) expressed serious concerns over the central government's plan to take back the land occupied by the Indian Polo Association (IPA) and other institutions, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, observing that shrinking green spaces could make the capital increasingly unlivable. Hearing a petition filed by the polo association against an eviction notice for the 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna remarked that Delhi was already struggling with pollution and a loss of open spaces. "Delhi will choke. Whatever little breather we have in the NDMC area is also going away. We will all suffocate and die," the court orally observed while questioning the purpose behind the proposed takeover.

The Centre informed the court that the land was required for defence infrastructure and other public purposes. Government counsel Ashish Dixit submitted that central Delhi has limited available land and that the government needs space to carry out its functions. The court, however, questioned whether the move would lead to more construction and high-rise buildings in an area that currently serves as one of the few remaining green pockets of the city. Justice Krishna also expressed concern over the future of heritage properties situated on the land.

"What are you going to make Delhi into?" the court asked, observing that open spaces in the capital were rapidly disappearing. The Indian Polo Association told the court that it has already challenged an eviction order passed by the Estate Officer on May 20 before the District and Sessions Judge at Patiala House Courts and has sought a stay on the order. According to the association, its urgent plea for interim protection was not heard, and that the matter was adjourned to July 23. Taking note of the submissions, the High Court disposed of the petition and directed the parties to appear before the District and Sessions Judge on June 10 for consideration of the stay application.

During the hearing, the government counsel told the court that no immediate eviction action was likely before Friday. The Centre has also sought possession of land occupied by the Delhi Gymkhana Club, saying it is needed for urgent institutional and governance needs as well as other public-interest projects. Founded in 1892, the Indian Polo Association is one of the country's oldest sporting bodies. The Delhi Gymkhana Club, established in 1913, is among the capital's most prominent heritage institutions and has long been associated with senior bureaucrats, diplomats, and military officers.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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