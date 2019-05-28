Delhi High Court seeks Robert Vadra reply to Enforcement Directorate plea to cancel anticipatory bail

The High Court has issued notices to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and his close aide Manoj Arora on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case. Justice Chander Shekhar directed both of them to respond to ED's charges and posted the case for hearing on July 17.

The probe agency has challenged a trial court order which granted him anticipatory bail. In the petition, the ED said, "The bald denials to the basic facts, contrary to the records of the case, by the respondent only highlight his non-cooperative and evasive attitude".

Representing ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said that the trail court completely missed the gravity of the offence. Mehta explained that the agency needs Vadra's custody to reach to the truth. "It is a clear case of black money and money laundering. He was asked to cooperate, he didn't," Mehta said. When asked about a charge sheet, Mehta said no charge sheet has been filed yet.