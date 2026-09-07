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Delhi High Court orders high-level MCD inquiry into Satya Niketan building collapse

The court directed that the investigation examine whether the collapsed building had been constructed with valid and requisite permissions, identify officials responsible for any lapses, and detail the action proposed or taken against those found responsible.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 05:01 PM IST

Delhi High Court orders high-level MCD inquiry into Satya Niketan building collapse
Seven people have been confirmed dead in the building collapse incident.
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The Delhi High Court has directed the city's municipal corporation (MCD) to conduct an inquiry at the highest executive level into the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan. The high court has described the incident, which occurred on Sunday, as "unfortunate." The court directed that the investigation examine whether the collapsed building had been constructed with valid and requisite permissions, identify officials responsible for any lapses, and detail the action proposed or taken against those found responsible.

The court has also directed the MCD to carry out a comprehensive inspection of all paying guest (PG) accommodations falling under its jurisdiction within one week. The inspection is aimed at assessing whether the accommodations are being run in compliance with the required permissions and applicable building bye-laws. It will also determine the number of students residing in such buildings, as per the court. "The responsibility prima facie in our opinion for such mishaps do not lie solely on the owner of PG hostel but the responsible goes to the university authorities and MCD which is responsible to ensure that every single development in Delhi such as construction of building is carried out as per building bye laws or other regulations regulating such developments," the court said.

The court observed that if the authorities had remained vigilant and discharged the statutory duties cast upon them, such an unfortunate incident could have been avoided. The court also asked the MCD to file an affidavit stating whether there are any statutory or executive regulations governing PG accommodations in Delhi. The University of Delhi (DU) has been asked to file an affidavit stating how many outstation students are admitted to its affiliate colleges and how many hostels are being run by it or the government. The case will next be heard on September 25.

Seven people have been confirmed dead in the building collapse incident even as a rescue operation is ongoing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that 12 people have been rescued from the site. However, the exact number of persons trapped under the debris is not known.

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