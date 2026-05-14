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"I won't be silent': Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiates criminal contempt against Arvind Kejriwal, others

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi HC started criminal contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak over alleged defamatory and contemptuous remarks and social media posts linked with liquor policy case.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 14, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

"I won't be silent': Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiates criminal contempt against Arvind Kejriwal, others
Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiates criminal contempt against Arvind Kejriwal
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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Thursday started criminal contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak over alleged defamatory and contemptuous remarks and social media posts which targeted her and the court linked to the excise policy case.

“Extremely vilifying, extremely contemptuous, and defamatory material is being posted by some of the respondents against me and against this court," the judge remarked.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has issued notices against the three leaders, noting that unchecked public allegations against judges could undermine the judiciary and “lead to anarchy.” The Delhi High court made the remarks while hearing the CBI’s plea challenging the discharge order granted in favour of the AAP leaders in the excise policy case.

In the proceedings related to the excise policy case, the High Court bench has been hearing challenges and applications linked with multiple accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other former Delhi ministers. The Sharma noted that the posts and circulating material had surpassed permissible criticism and seemed to be part of a broader attempt to undermine the authority of the court.

“I won’t be scared of a political campaign against me," Justice Sharma said, while noting that the law of contempt protects not just an individual judge but the institution of the judiciary as a whole.

Justice Sharma said that she had initially intended to announce the names of amicus curiae who would assist the Court after some respondents chose not to participate in the proceedings."Today I was to announce names of amicus. I had made efforts, some seniors also accepted. In the meantime, it has come to my notice that extremely defamatory content is posted against me by some respondents," the judge said in open court.

Justice Sharma further observed that she could not remain silent in the face of such allegations and indicated that contempt action would be initiated."I have decided to take contempt action against some respondents and contemnors. I won't be silent," the Court said. 

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