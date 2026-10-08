Delhi High Court issues summons after Kangana Ranaut files plea against misuse of personality rights

Delhi High Court issued summons on Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking protection of her personality rights over fake news and AI content, and listed the matter for February 3, 2027.

The Delhi High Court has issued summons in a case filed by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut to protect her personality and publicity rights. The court took action after her lawyer raised concerns about fake news and AI-generated content using her name and image.

Court hears Kangana's plea on personality rights

The court, presided by Justice Vikas Mahajan, reviewed Ranaut's application for interim relief regarding unauthorised use of her name and image. During the hearing, the court examined various web links, including an animated video and a meme, which it deemed satirical. Ranaut's lawyer clarified that he was not seeking the removal of the satirical content at this stage.

Advocate Saket Sikri informed the court that some defendants removed objectionable material after receiving an advance copy of the case. The court issued summons in the main suit and directed Ranaut's counsel to file an amended memo of parties. The next hearing is scheduled for February 3, 2027. Ranaut's plea concerns the misuse of her identity through fake news and AI-generated online content.

Similar cases in the Delhi High Court

In recent years, the Delhi High Court has addressed cases concerning the personality rights of celebrities, notably protecting Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor from unauthorised use of their names, images, voices, and other personal attributes.

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Indian courts are increasingly acknowledging the rights of celebrities, such as Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Arijit Singh, and Sonu Nigam, to prevent unauthorized commercial use of their identities online, particularly in the context of rising AI tools and fake content.