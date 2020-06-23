Delhi High Court grants bail to pregnant Jamia activist Safoora Zargar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to student activist Safoora Zargar in connection with a case related to the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February this year.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher directed Safoora not to involve in any activities which may hamper the probe in the matter.

She has also been directed to not leave Delhi-NCR without prior permission of the court or indulge in any activities for which she is being investigated.

The High Court directed Safoora to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of the like amount and told her to remain in touch with the investigating officer through mobile phone at least once in 15 days.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the High Court that showing exemplary fairness the prosecution has agreed for bail to Safoora on certain conditions, which the bench accepted.

Delhi Police had on Monday submitted a status report in the High Court on the bail plea filed by Safoora, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

In the status report, the police had said that Safoora created turmoil, imperiled national security, and was part of the conspiratorial design to not only cause disaffection but also the use of any means to cause death and injury to persons.

"The applicant/ accused combined with the other accused weaved a web of actions animated by an unlawful object of creating terror and disaffection. And notwithstanding her maintaining stealth and secrecy about her real designs the available circumstantial evidence clearly demonstrates that a protestation of innocence is phoney, her actions are neither licit nor legitimate and she is clearly culpable of criminal wrongs or grave magnitude deserving no indulgence from this court," the status report said.

The status report said that there is substantial cause for the arrest of the applicant and added that there are grave and compelling reasons that she remains in custody.

"Unless evidence in rebuttal is presented (which can only be at trial) she cannot claim to be innocent of the acquisition made against her, as alleged or otherwise, in her petition," Delhi Police said in the status report.

The Delhi High Court had adjourned the hearing in the bail plea today after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi sought an adjournment till tomorrow on the ground that it may help summarily decide the issue.

Safoora Zargar had moved the High Court challenging an order of a trial court in Delhi, which had dismissed her bail application. In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protests in various parts of north-east Delhi. She also took part in a protest and blocked a road near a Jafrabad metro station. Later, violence had broken out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.

