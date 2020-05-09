Delhi High Court dismisses petition seeking relief packages for Rohingyas settled in national capital

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition urging a comprehensive relief package for Rohingya refugees settled in different parts of Delhi amidst the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition was filed by Fazal Abdali.

However, the Delhi High Court has told the petitioner to approach the nodal officers in this regard. The court further said that the nodal officers will decide on the representation through a speaking order within 3 working days and disposed off the petition.

The petition claimed that Rohingyas in Khajuri Khas, Shram Vihar, and Madanpur Khadar were not getting the relief packages announced by Delhi Government during the pandemic.

Counsel for Delhi Government of Delhi told the court that adequate ration was being provided to these families and that there were 4 hunger centers operational near the 3 camps mentioned by the petitioner.

The court after taking note of the interim direction of appointment of Nodal Officer by the Supreme Court observed that it would not be appropriate for this court to entertain a second writ petition considering that the matter was pending in the apex court.

