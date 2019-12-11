Delhi High Court asks JNU administration to ensure proper functioning of university

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to sort the issue out with the agitating students within Wednesday and asked the Delhi police to provide adequate security cover to the JNU Vice-Chancellor (VC), Registrar, and other officials so that proper functioning of the University can be ensured from Thursday.

The High Court has also asked the JNU administration to clear the area within 100m from the administrative block so that the Registrar can initiate the normal functioning of the college.

Earlier, the JNU International Students' Association had urged their course professors at the university to come up with "alternative measures of academic evaluation at the earliest for international scholars" since academic work has been stalled at the university for a long time.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charging students on Monday as demonstrators marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan to appeal to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue of the fee hike.

On November 29, a four-member committee of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) met with a delegation of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), following which JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh had declared that the strike will not be called off until the JNU administration completely rolls back the fees.

The JNU students are protesting against the draft hostel manual, which includes the provision for fee hike.