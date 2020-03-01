Delhi: Heavy deployment of police in Shaheen Bagh, Sec 144 imposed

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Saturday morning, even after the Hindu Sena called off their protest clearance cry. The Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prevents 'unlawful assembly' in the area.

Newly-appointed Delhi Police Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava, however, said that the aforementioned steps were taken as a 'precautionary measure' to prevent any untoward incident from happening and to keep a strict vigil on law and order.

"As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here. We have personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Delhi Police. We want peace to prevail in the area," Srivastava told news agency ANI.

Protesters at South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have been sitting in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over two months. Protesters, largely comprising women, have refused to move out of the road before their demands are met.

The Hindu Sena had on Saturday called off the Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance call in view of the law and order situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, in relation to the recent communal clashes in northeast Delhi between rival groups over the controversial citizenship act, the Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs with respect to the various incidents of violence, out of which 36 cases have been registered under Arms Act.

Shrivastava said authorities have taken various measures to restore communal harmony in the city.

Police have started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them, he said.