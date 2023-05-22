Delhi heatwave alert: Najafgarh temperature touches 46 degrees again; when will it rain in NCR cities?

Delhi heatwave update (File photo)

The early and unexpected heatwave in Delhi and NCR cities has left the citizens of the national capital sweltering, hoping for a respite soon. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded in Najafgarh at 46 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Monday.

While the temperature refuses to drop below 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of Delhi NCR, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and other cities, it is expected that the citizens of the national capital will soon get some respite from the heatwave conditions.

According to the weather agency Indian Mete, Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius on Monday while Pitampura and Narela recorded 45.8 and 45.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IANS reports.

While the temperature and heatwave conditions in Delhi continue to remain the same, the IMD weather department has predicted that NCR residents might be getting respite from the sweltering heat soon, with the temperature expected to go down next week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that similar conditions would continue until rains bring some relief from Wednesday onwards. It is expected that Delhi NCR will get light showers in the next few days.

It said the maximum temperature will drop to 36 degrees Celsius by Thursday as a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region will bring rain, hailstorm, and gusty winds in the northwestern plains starting Wednesday.

The intense heat in Delhi had a noticeable impact on the city, resulting in fewer vehicles on the roads during the afternoon. The usually busy streets wore a deserted look as people sought shelter from the scorching weather. Throughout the day, the relative humidity levels fluctuated between 25 per cent and 74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD has asked the residents not to step out during the day time due to the heatwave alert in parts of Delhi, with the likelihood of dehydration and heatstroke in those who venture out when the Delhi temperature is at its highest.

(With IANS inputs)

