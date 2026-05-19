FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
RJ Mahvash breaks silence on relationship rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, reveals her family's reaction: 'They never objected'

RJ Mahvash breaks silence on relationship rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Exclusive: Sunny Hinduja on Vimal Khanna, being jobless for 6 years, celebrating failure with pizza, but 'didn't have money to buy it'

Exclusive: Sunny Hinduja on Vimal Khanna, being jobless for 6 years

Dismantling the Illusion: Supreet Nagi on Why Your Cybersecurity Perimeter is a Lie

Dismantling the Illusion: Supreet Nagi on Why Your Cybersecurity Perimeter is a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Heatwave Alert: IMD issues 3-day 'yellow alert', warns temperature to touch 44°C

According to the Met department’s weekly forecast, Delhi is expected to see a high of 44 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 19, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

Delhi Heatwave Alert: IMD issues 3-day 'yellow alert', warns temperature to touch 44°C
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi is facing "peak summer" as temperatures keep climbing across the capital. With the mercury likely to stay above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions and advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the extreme heat.

According to the Met department’s weekly forecast, Delhi is expected to see a high of 44 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Reason behind Delhi's hot weather

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, said the temperature spike is due to the absence of active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. "Dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are also impacting the city. No major relief is expected in the coming week," Palawat said while speaking to HT.

Among Delhi’s weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, 1.7 degrees above normal. Palam logged 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, while Lodhi Road saw 27 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above the seasonal average. The Ridge station reported 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above normal.

Delhi's AQI

At the same time, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed Delhi’s AQI at 189, placing it in the 'moderate' category at 9 am Tuesday.

IMD issues 3-day Yellow alert

According to IMD's weekly forecast, Delhi and the NCR are under a yellow alert for heatwave conditions until May 22. For the next three days, Delhi NCR may see heatwave conditions with mostly clear skies and strong surface winds, and no relief is expected for now.

The national capital recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Monday, with Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, logging a maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The IMD expects no immediate respite over the next three days and has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions in isolated areas as Delhi continues to face scorching temperatures.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RJ Mahvash breaks silence on relationship rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, reveals her family's reaction: 'They never objected'
RJ Mahvash breaks silence on relationship rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal
Exclusive: Sunny Hinduja on Vimal Khanna, being jobless for 6 years, celebrating failure with pizza, but 'didn't have money to buy it'
Exclusive: Sunny Hinduja on Vimal Khanna, being jobless for 6 years
Dismantling the Illusion: Supreet Nagi on Why Your Cybersecurity Perimeter is a Lie
Dismantling the Illusion: Supreet Nagi on Why Your Cybersecurity Perimeter is a
Raids at Hyderabad Water Board Manager's residence, ACB recovers crores of cash, jewellery, probe ongoing
Raids at Hyderabad Water Board Manager's residence, ACB recovers crores of cash,
West Bengal: Why did TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pull back ahead of Falta repolling?
Why did TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pull back ahead of Falta repolling?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement