Delhi Heatwave Alert: IMD issues 3-day 'yellow alert', warns temperature to touch 44°C

According to the Met department’s weekly forecast, Delhi is expected to see a high of 44 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Delhi is facing "peak summer" as temperatures keep climbing across the capital. With the mercury likely to stay above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions and advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the extreme heat.

According to the Met department’s weekly forecast, Delhi is expected to see a high of 44 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Reason behind Delhi's hot weather

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, said the temperature spike is due to the absence of active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. "Dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are also impacting the city. No major relief is expected in the coming week," Palawat said while speaking to HT.

Among Delhi’s weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, 1.7 degrees above normal. Palam logged 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, while Lodhi Road saw 27 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above the seasonal average. The Ridge station reported 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above normal.

Delhi's AQI

At the same time, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed Delhi’s AQI at 189, placing it in the 'moderate' category at 9 am Tuesday.

IMD issues 3-day Yellow alert

According to IMD's weekly forecast, Delhi and the NCR are under a yellow alert for heatwave conditions until May 22. For the next three days, Delhi NCR may see heatwave conditions with mostly clear skies and strong surface winds, and no relief is expected for now.

The national capital recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Monday, with Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, logging a maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The IMD expects no immediate respite over the next three days and has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions in isolated areas as Delhi continues to face scorching temperatures.