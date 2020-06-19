Headlines

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to receive plasma therapy as condition deteriorates

Jain, who was leading Delhi's fight against coronavirus, was admitted to a hospital in North East Delhi on June 15.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2020, 05:37 PM IST

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is suffering from COVID-19, will be given plasma therapy as his health condition deteriorated on Friday. He was earlier put on oxygen support following a spread of infection in his lungs at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

He has developed pneumonia and has been having breathing issues. 

Jain, who was leading Delhi's fight against coronavirus, was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever.

On Friday, his condition deteriorated after the infection in his lung increased, according to doctors who said that his fever also persisted.

Latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support. 
He is being transferred to Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket where he will be given plasma therapy. 

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain`s health was improving. He was tested for COVID on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus.

