Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health improves, likely to be moved out of ICU on Monday

Sources in Max Hospital in Delhi said on Saturday that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health, who is being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU ward, has improved after being administered plasma therapy, and could be shifted to the general ward by Monday.

It further added that he will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours, and if Jain doesn't develop respiratory problems or fever, he will be shifted out of the intensive care unit on Monday.

Jain was administered plasma therapy on June 20 in Max hospital in Saket after his condition worsened on Friday.

Jain, who was leading Delhi's fight against coronavirus, was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever.

On Friday, his condition deteriorated after the infection in his lung increased, according to doctors who said that his fever also persisted.

After CT scan results showed that his pneumonia patch increased despite him being on continuous oxygen support, Jain was transferred to Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket where he was administered plasma therapy.

Jain was tested twice this week after he complained about symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. His first test came back negative, but, after a subsequent test on June 17, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.