Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised due to high fever, tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he was found suffering from high fever and having trouble breathing. Jain's samples were taken in for conducting a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, the reports for which arrived later in the day.

According to the latest updates, the Delhi Health Minister has tested negative for COVID-19. His condition is stable although he still has fever.

News agencies reported this morning that the minister had complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGGSSH).

Even the 55-year-old AAP leader himself took to his official account on Twitter to notify regarding the development.

Jain wrote that he had been admitted to RGSSH due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels on Monday night. He promised to keep everyone informed and updated regarding further developments.

On Sunday, the Delhi Health Minister had attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present.

Jain and Kejriwal had travelled in the latter's car together afterwards.

Meanwhile, while quoting Jain's tweet, Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote from his official account on the microblogging site, "Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon."

With more than 42,000 cases, the national capital is third on the list of states/UTs in India worst-hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Delhi showed 42,829 cases and 1,400 deaths.