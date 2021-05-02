Headlines

Delhi health minister's father succumbs to COVID-19, CM Kejriwal expresses grief

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his condolences over Jain’s father's death.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2021, 04:59 PM IST

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has lost his father to Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday. "Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID," he said, terming it "very very sad".

"Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family," Kejriwal added in his tweet.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his condolences over Jain’s father's death.

"My close friend and colleague in Delhi Govt Satyendr Jain @SatyendarJain has lost his father. It’s a very sad news for all of us in this tough time. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti," Sisodia tweeted.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are fighting the battle against COVID-19 in the national capital.

Delhi recorded 412 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday (May 1), according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. This is the highest daily death toll for the city ever since the pandemic began last year. With this, Delhi's overall death toll has risen to 16,559.

The national capital has also been witnessing a severe shortage of oxygen. On Friday, 12 people, including a doctor, died at a hospital because of a disruption in oxygen supply.

