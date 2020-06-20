Headlines

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy

According to the official information, he will be kept under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitoring for 24 hours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 01:17 PM IST

Satyendar Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi and tested positive for COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy in Max hospital in Saket after his condition worsened on Friday.

According to the official information, he will be kept under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitoring for 24 hours.

As of now, his body temperature is normal and is not suffering from fever anymore.

Jain, who was leading Delhi's fight against coronavirus, was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever.

On Friday, his condition deteriorated after the infection in his lung increased, according to doctors who said that his fever also persisted.

After CT scan results showed that his pneumonia patch increased despite him being on continuous oxygen support, Jain was transferred to Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket where he was administered plasma therapy today. 

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain`s health was improving. He was tested for COVID on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus.

Delhi on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,137 new positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 53,116. As many as 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,035

