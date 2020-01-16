Headlines

Delhi HC to hear on Friday Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's appeal challenging conviction

The court had also directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the victim and her family after assessing the threat perception and provide them with a safe house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 10:08 PM IST

Delhi High court will hear Unnao rape case convict and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court verdict on Friday.

Convicted by a trial court in the Unnao rape case last month, Sengar on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the conviction and sentencing in Unnao rape case.

On December 20 last year, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor in Unnao. He was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim. He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

The court had also directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the victim and her family after assessing the threat perception and provide them with a safe house.

In 2018, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job. The girl's family had then moved the court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence house on April 8 last year and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.

On August 1, 2019,  the Supreme Court transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court to a Delhi court.

