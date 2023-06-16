Delhi HC takes suo moto cognizance of fire at Mukherjee Nagar's coaching center, issues notice

PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Thursday took Suo moto cognizance of the fire that broke out at a coaching center in the Mukherjee Nagar area in the national capital. The High Court has issued notices to the Delhi Government, Delhi Fire Service, MCD, and Delhi Police seeking their response. All the agencies have to file a reply within two weeks. Along with this, the court has also directed the Fire Service Department to conduct a fire safety audit of such coaching institutes.

Took suo moto cognizance of media reports

A vacation bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan said that based on the news published in today's newspaper, and the WhatsApp message going viral on social media, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the incident. The fire broke out in the coaching center where around 500 students were present. The fire started due to a short circuit. We are issuing notices to Delhi Government, Delhi Fire Service, MCD, and Delhi Police.

Apart from this, the court asked the Delhi Fire Service Department to conduct a fire safety audit of all such coaching institutes where hundreds of students come to take part in coaching. The Fire Service Department shall ascertain whether necessary safety measures have been taken in such buildings to avoid fire and in case of fire. Along with this, the department will also ensure whether these institutions have fire safety certificates or not.

The court asked all the agencies to file their reply within two weeks. Now this matter will be taken up in front of the Chief Justice's bench for the next hearing on July 3.

Students descended from the building with the help of ropes

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area. According to Delhi Police, the fire broke out around 11.45-11.50 am. The fire started in an electric meter on the third floor of the building. After the smoke rose, the children came down with the help of a rope from behind the building in panic. This rope was thrown to the students by the people present below. Meanwhile, people had also spread mattresses below, on which the students jumped from the building. According to the police, a total of 61 people have been admitted to the hospital. Of these, 50 people were discharged from the hospital on Thursday itself.