Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi HC stays guidelines prohibiting levying of service charge by restaurants, next hearing November 25

Justice Yashwant Varma said the petitions challenging the CCPA's July 4 guidelines requires consideration and directed the authorities to file reply.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

Delhi HC stays guidelines prohibiting levying of service charge by restaurants, next hearing November 25
File Photo

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court put a hold on Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) order that banned restaurants from automatically adding service charges to bills.

Justice Yashwant Varma, while dealing with petitions by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India challenging the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)'s July 4 guidelines, said the issue requires consideration and directed the authorities to file their reply.

READ | US House of Representatives passes same-sex marriage bill

"The matter requires consideration. Consequently, until the next date of listing the directions as contained in para 7 of the impugned guideline of July 4, 2022 shall remain stayed," the court ordered.

The court said that the stay is subject to the members of the petitioners ensuring that the levy of service charge in addition to the price and taxes and obligation of the customer to pay the same is duly and prominently displayed on the menu or other places.

Further, the members will also undertake not to levy service charges on any takeaway items, it added.

"If you don't want to pay, don't enter the restaurant. It is ultimately a question of choice. I have stayed the para 7 guidelines subject to these two conditions," the court said.

READ | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to release TOMORROW at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from July 25

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 25.

The NRAI has claimed in the petition that the prohibition under the July 4 order was "arbitrary, untenable and ought to be quashed" as it has been issued without an appreciation of the facts and circumstances. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.