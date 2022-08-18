Delhi HC slams Baba Ramdev for ‘misleading public against allopathy’ after remarks on Covid-19 vaccine

Baba Ramdev (File photo)

After some controversial statements made by yoga expert Ramdev in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine, the Delhi High Court slammed the yogi for reportedly misleading the public of India against allopathic medication and treatments.

The Delhi High Court expressed concern over the fact that Baba Ramdev had made some comments about the efficacy of the Covid-19 booster dose and how US President Joe Biden had tested positive despite taking the vaccine.

"People are being named here. It can have international consequences for our relations, and the country’s relations with foreign countries. World leaders are being named which will affect our good relations with them," Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani orally remarked.

The court was dealing with a suit filed by several doctors` associations alleging Ramdev’s public statement affects them as Coronil does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading, as per IANS reports.

The Delhi HC also said that the statements made by Baba Ramdev were misleading the public against allopathic medical practices, which provide the most widely-used medications across the country for the citizens.

"You are welcome to have your followers, you’re welcome to have your disciples, who will believe whatever you say. But please do not mislead the public at large by saying what is more than what...," Justice Bhambhani said.

Meanwhile, Patanjali’s Coronil product was also bashed in the court by senior advocate Akhil Sibal, who represented the doctors’ associations. Sibal said that Patanjali claimed that Coronil can cure Covid-19 without any proper certification and trials.

According to an earlier complaint of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ramdev has allegedly been propagating false information on social media platforms against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, the Indian government, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other frontline organisations involved in the treatment of Covid patients.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Baba Ramdev came under fire by the medical association for reportedly dismissing allopathy and spreading misinformation about medication that was essential for recovering from the virus.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Smriti Irani bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi demanding sacking of Union minister over ‘illegal’ bar