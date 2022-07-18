Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking to stop SpiceJet flying services following ‘safety concerns’

File Photo

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to stop all flying services of SpiceJet Ltd in view of the recent safety issues faced by the budget airline during its operations.



A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad refused to entertain the plea after finding no ground to allow the petition. "Aircraft Act provides robust mechanism in respect of the aviation industry and this court cannot stop an airline from operating in the country based upon the averments made in the PIL," the court observed.

The plea moved through Adv Rahul Bhardwaj stated that the airline should stop its service to prevent a big accident that can damage the life and property of many passengers.



It further alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had not taken any action against the airline despite several incidents and narrow escapes referring to seven such incidents in the last three months.



The plea contended that these amount to a violation of the right to life under Article 21 of the passengers. However, the court said that the DGCA is stated to have already initiated action and will be free to proceed in the matter.



The Union of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Spice Jet Limited are other respondents in the matter.



The plea cited various incidents, on May 1, twelve passengers were injured on the Mumbai-Durgapur flight.



It further said, on May 30, DGCA hauled up SpiceJet for training pilots in the faulty simulator.



The plea also pointed out that on July 5, the flight to Dubai made an emergency landing due to a tech glitch and the same day Aircraft made a priority landing in Mumbai due to a cracked windshield.