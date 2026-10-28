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Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience due to protests

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma noted that the Supreme Court was already seized of similar issues.

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ANI

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience due to protests
Image source: ANI
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to deposit Rs 50 crore as interim compensation for the alleged inconvenience and disruption caused to residents of the national capital by its protests, asking the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court instead.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma noted that the Supreme Court was already seized of similar issues.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also informed the High Court that similar matters were being dealt with by the apex court.

Observing that judicial discipline required it to refrain from proceedings in such circumstances, the High Court said it should not pass orders that could conflict with those of the Supreme Court.

“The judicial discipline warrants that, in such an eventuality, this court must stay its hands away from the proceedings and should not pass conflicting orders,” the bench observed.

The court accordingly disposed of the public interest litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, asking him to approach the Supreme Court for the relief sought.

In his plea, Saini had sought a direction requiring the CJP to deposit Rs 50 crore as an interim measure towards compensation for the alleged harassment and inconvenience suffered by Delhi residents due to the party’s protests.

The petition also sought the constitution of a high-powered committee to assess claims and determine compensation for affected citizens. It alleged that the protests had disrupted normal life, affecting traders, commuters, office-goers and schoolchildren.

The petitioner had further sought directions to the authorities to initiate proceedings for appropriate compensation and establish a fund for providing interim relief to those affected.

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