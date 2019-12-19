Delhi HC refuses to grant protection from arrest to Jamia students; issues notice to Centre, Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Jamia Millia Islamia students in the case of alleged violence near the university on Sunday.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on February 4.

The High Court issued notice to Centre and Delhi Police, asking them to file a response on a plea over the accusation of police using excessive force inside the campus.

After the request for an earlier date was denied, the lawyers raised 'shame shame' slogans in court.

Nearly 100 students, many of them serious with one losing an eye, were injured when stormed the campus. The police used tear gas on students and even barged into a library. Students claim they were beaten up by the cops inside the library.