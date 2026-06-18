Delhi HC questions Telegram ban as Centre calls backdating 'real threat', cites cybercrime concerns

The Delhi High Court, while hearing of Telegram’s plea against the temporary ban on its services questioned the Centre's move, observing that it has affected other users as well. The Centre in its argument said that backdating is the real threat.

The Delhi High Court, while hearing of Telegram’s plea against the temporary ban on its services ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21, questioned the Centre's move, observing that it has affected other users as well. It asked, "Can you block the rights of other users to protect NEET aspirants?". It further asked, "How can we stop right of other users just because one set of citizens are appearing in exam?".

Centre defends ban, levels allegations against Telegram

On June 17, Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Centre while posting the matter to Thursday for further hearing.

To defend its move to ban Telegram, the Centre argued that the anonymity enhancing feature of Telegram, including concealed phone numbers, materially impede effective investigation. Refering to the response of Telegram, the Centre says that the company was asked to take measures.

The Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Centre, further argued that the committee found that restriction was temporary, event linked. As the examination was on June 21. Measure was held to satisfy proportionality. He fruther said that according to the interim direction, backdating is the real threat and that had happened in 2024.

The government in its defence accused the messaging platform of becoming the "new dark web", telling the Delhi High Court that the app is rapidly used by criminals, cyber fraudsters, extremist groups and other threat players to evade law enforcement. Further, the Centre also alleged that the platform was misused for cybercrime, financial fraud, extremist propaganda and other illegal activities like the circulation of leaked examination papers such as NEET-UG, terrorism-linked propaganda, child sexual exploitation material, drug trafficking and financial crimes.

Centre files affidavit

Centre filed its affidavit in Telegram ban matter on Thursday in which it stated that MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) received various complaints regarding misuse of Telegram for the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. It further said that NTA identified multiple Telegram channels, groups and bots allegedly involved in circulating leaked examination material and facilitating fraudulent activities connected with the NEET examination.

The affidavit also said that authorities initially adopted the least restrictive measure and did not immediately block Telegram. Instead, officials called Telegram representatives for a meeting on June 3, 2026. During the meeting, the Government raised concerns that Telegram was failing to proactively identify and curb channels involved in dissemination of leaked examination papers. The Centre says Telegram acknowledged limitations in detecting such content proactively and stated that moderators were working on reported channels.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT blocked Telegram in India until June 22 at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the central agency that conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), after the country’s key undergraduate medical entrance exam was cancelled in May this year due to widespread paper leak allegations and irregularities.

The Ministry also asked the company to disable, in India, its message-editing feature in respect of messages already posted on the platform until June 30, to address “the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event ‘paper leak’ evidence in respect of national examinations”.

The writ petition questions the restrictions imposed pursuant to directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following recommendations made by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had sought the Centre’s response on Telegram’s plea and granted liberty to the respondent authorities to place their reply and relevant documents on record.