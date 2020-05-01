Delhi HC premises to not use AC this summer

The Delhi High Court has decided not to use air conditioning in its buildings this summer, considering the fear that a centralised cooling system may help spread the coronavirus.

The decision was taken during the hearing of a plea filed by a lawyer.

Court premises will instead use fans and proper ventilators, the Delhi High Court said. The special committee of judges that was evaluating the risk of centralized air conditioning said that it would further look for a permanent solution and disposed of the petition with these directions.

The plea was filed by advocate KC Mittal.

Earlier on Thursday, the high court judges discussed the issue as measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The use of fans in the court as a measure was suggested by PWD engineers as there was an apprehension that the centralized air conditioning may infect others with coronavirus if the droplets of an infected person remain airborne.

A report on some options for running centralized AC was also submitted to the committee. One of the options was to install 'Ultra Violet Germicide Eradication' devices but a concern was raised that this may cause a lot of expenditure even though there was no certainty of eradication of the virus.

It was informed by the engineers that even the Supreme Court has also not switched on its air conditioning. They suggested that it would be more appropriate to procure a sufficient number of fans and put them in all blocks.

However, the PWD is to submit a proposal after conducting a survey of the campus. The Public Works Department (PWD) will also look for all the doors and windows to have a proper net and mesh to prevent mosquitoes and insects from entering into the courts.