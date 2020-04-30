Delhi HC mulls a summer without AC

The Delhi High Court committee for graded action plan has discussed the use of fans in the court instead of air-conditioning amid fears that a centralised cooling system may help spread the coronavirus.

The high court judges discussed this as one of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The use of fans in the court as a measure was suggesting by PWD engineers as there was an apprehension that the centralized air conditioning may infect others with coronavirus if the droplets of an infected person remain airborne.

The committee was evaluating the risk of spreading of infection through centralized air conditioning in Delhi High Court post lockdown. Although a report on some options for running centralized AC was also submitted. One of the options was to install 'Ultra Violet Germicide Eradication' devices but a concern was raised that this may cause a lot of expenditure even though there was no certainty of eradication of the virus.

It was informed by the engineers that even the Supreme Court has also not switched on its air conditioning. They suggested that it would be more appropriate to procure a sufficient number of fans and put them in all blocks.

However, the PWD is to submit a proposal after conducting a survey of the campus. The Public Works Department (PWD) will also look for all the doors and windows to have a proper net and mesh to prevent mosquitoes and insects from entering into the courts.

The committee also discussed hearing urgent matters through video conferencing. It was also resolved that advocates do not need to wear coats, bands and ties for such hearings. However, they shall adhere to the remaining dress code.

The committee issued various direction to the Family Courts to start taking up matters. It decided that the cases where arguments are complete and order or judgment have been reserved will be given priority.