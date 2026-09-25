Delhi HC issues notice to CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke, orders takedown of AI deepfake showing woman with PM Modi

The court further directed Meta to remove the alleged objectionable content from the social media platforms run by it, after getting the relevant web links of the images.

In a plea filed by a woman alleging that her morphed images with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were circulated during CJP protests, the Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The court further directed Meta to remove the alleged objectionable content from the social media platforms run by it, after getting the relevant web links of the images.

What did court exactly say

“This is extraordinary position in which the matter is not of one lady; it is a matter about the Prime Minister of the country. I will make sure that the Delhi Police is sensitive,” Justice Girish Kathpalia stated, according to Bar and Bench.

The Delhi Police was directed by the high court to provide full protection to the woman, who alleged she had received threats after the circulation of the images, ANI reported. The court said the petitioner's address must remain confidential and be shared only with concerned police officials to ensure her safety. The court will hear the matter next on October 14.

What is the case?

The woman, in her petition, accused CJP leaders of morphing and circulating deepfake images of her. The plea sought takedown of the fabricated pictures purportedly showing her morphed face next to the Prime Minister.

“During recent protests held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, respondents No. 2 to 5 (CJP leaders) along with their active accomplices-unauthorisedly harvested the personal photograph of the petitioner and utilised Artificial Intelligence (AI) face-swapping tools to morph her face…” the plea stated, according to PTI news agency.

Advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma, representing the woman, said an FIR has already been registered in this connection, but no concrete steps were taken to fix accountability or ensure removal of the viral deepfakes.

Court to hear urgent plea

An FIR has already been registered in the matter, where the complainant, who is a content creator, alleged that she was in "absolute distress, fear, and trauma" due to the photograph which she claimed was generated by "specific organisers and key functionaries of the CJP protest."

In her complaint, she named CJP spokespersons Abhijeet Dipke, Ratna Singh and Saurav Das among others, and alleged that her photos were used both online and at the protest site. The FIR at the cyber police station in New Delhi district was registered against unknown persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

“During the recent CJP protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, certain delinquent demonstrators and organisers unauthorisedly harvested my personal photograph. Using digital manipulation and Al face-swapping tools, they morphed my face directly onto an image alongside the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, fabricating a completely false, compromising, and sensationalized picture,” taccording to an FIR accessed by HT said.

The high court on Thursday had agreed to take up on an urgent basis the woman's criminal writ petition seeking removal of the content.