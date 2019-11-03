Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Bar Council of India, others over police-lawyers clash in Tis Hazari court

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi Government, All Bar Association of District Courts of Delhi after a violent scuffle took place between Delhi police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court over the parking issue on Saturday evening.

Hearing in the matter is expected to take place at around 3 pm on Sunday (today). Reports are that some lawyers are doing a hunger strike.

A Bar Council of India representative has said that Delhi Police can't be entrusted with the investigation in this matter and has sought setting up of a judicial enquiry headed by retired Supreme Court or High Court judges as complicit Delhi police officials are allegedly hushing Up the matter and protecting the guilty.

The Delhi High Court has said that they discussed the matter on Saturday for four hours and today also in order to defuse the situation mentioning it should be a collective effort from all parties.

Taking a suo moto cognizance of the Tis Hazari clash between lawyers and police, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel held an open court hearing in the matter at 1 pm today.

The notices were issued after Chief Justice Patel held a closed-door meeting with concerned parties including Commissioner of Police Delhi, judges of the administrative committee and District judge Tis Hazari court.

So far four FIRs have been registered in the matter. One FIR has been registered after a complaint from five district judges, another on lawyers complaints, the third FIR has been registered on a female lawyer's complaints who has alleged molestation, and the fourth FIR has been registered on police officials complaints.

A violent clash had erupted between Delhi police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday, resulting in injuries to several people.

Speaking on the police-lawyers clash, the Delhi police has said, "Cross FIR has been registered under sections 186, 353, 427, 307. FIR registered on the basis of the complaint received from both parties (police and lawyers). Further investigation being done by Crime Branch SIT."

Some vehicles were also set ablaze by angry lawyers who were protesting a scuffle between some police personnel and advocates over parking.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash, Delhi Police said. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy and eight jail vans were damaged. A team headed by a Special CP will probe the matter.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, a police van and some two-wheelers were seen on fire. Some other vehicles were also vandalised by the lawyers. While the lawyers alleged that they were fired upon by police personnel, cops denied the claim, saying they were only trying to protect prisoners who were inside the lock-up.