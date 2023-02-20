Delhi: Hazrat Nizamuddin set to become biggest railway station in NCR with RRTS, metro service

Photo: Indian Railways

Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station of Northern Railway is set to become NCR's biggest railway Station.To the south of the nation's capital lies the Hazrat Nizamuddin Train Station, which was given its name in honour of the Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya and is one of three main railway stations in Delhi. New Delhi Railway Station crowd control was another motivation for its creation.

There are nine stations at Hazrat Nizamuddin, and a total of thirteen tracks. On a daily basis, this station serves as a stop for over 250 trains. From and to this station depart and arrive the Rajdhani Express trains travelling to and from Bangalore, Chennai, Secunderabad, Madgaon, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Located in close proximity to the Sarai Kale Khan Bus Depot and the Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro Station on the Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Train Station is the most convenient of Delhi's three main train stations.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Train Station's proximity to the Ring Road and the Mathura Road, two of Delhi's most prominent thoroughfares, means that it is just as convenient for passengers to arrive and depart using their own personal vehicles.

Commuters from Meerut and Ghaziabad will have an easier time getting to Hazrat Nizamuddin Train Station in the not-too-distant future. Passengers from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be able to use this station with ease with the launch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi-Meerut RRTS).

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is located around 300 metres from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station. NCRTC is building a 280-metre-long Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with a travelator to connect the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

According to reports, the 106-kilometre route from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) for the fast train to be constructed from Sarai Kale Khan to Alwar has been approved by the governments of Haryana and Delhi. When the building is finished, it will serve as a convenient hub for all of your needs.

The Nizamuddin train station has had significant improvements thanks to the Indian Railways. Throughout the years, the station has been outfitted with a number of amenities designed to make the travel experience more pleasant for its customers, including new waiting areas, escalators, and elevators, and benches for those waiting in line.

There are now security guards to keep crowds in order, hotline numbers to report sanitation issues, RO water purification systems on each station, expansive digital displays, and accessible building components for those with special needs.

Indian Railways claims that in light of the General Budget 2023-24, the Amrit Bharat Station Programme would be implemented at 13 stations in Delhi. Also included is the Hazrat Nizamuddin metro stop. The railways will develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance existing station amenities.

(With inputs from IANS)